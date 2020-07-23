/
/
sugarland run
136 Apartments for rent in Sugarland Run, VA📍
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
119 VICTORIA PL
119 Victoria Place, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One of the largest Laguna models in the neighborhood. Sits on a premium lot backing to trees in sought after Sugarland Run. Features include NEW paint & carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom/loft with walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
781 SUGARLAND RUN DRIVE
781 Sugarland Run Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with large open floorplan, bamboo flooring, updated and upgraded baths and kitchen. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID INSTRUCTIONS TO INCLUDE WEARING MASKS, GLOVES AND SHOE COVERINGS PROVIDED AT ENTRANCE.
1 Unit Available
46754 SOUTHERN OAKS TERRACE
46754 Southern Oaks Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Beautiful updated townhome located near many shops and restaurants! Brick front exterior with a one car garage on the entry level.
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
316 ARGUS PLACE
316 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level unit for rent. Efficiency, One big bedroom, and a small den can be used as a bedroom with full bath. ,. Fridge and microwave, and small burner for cooking. . , Rent includes all utilities and internet
23 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
3 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER
20387 Briarcliff Terrace, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER - 1 bedroom and 1 bath first floor of townhouse. Seperate entrance and fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906365)
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46590 DRYSDALE TERRACE
46590 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1295 sqft
Exceptional - Penthouse level condominium with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths; hardwoods in the main living area, granite and specialty backsplash in the galley kitchen, unique loft area offers separate office/living area.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46349 PRYOR SQUARE
46349 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1382 sqft
You'll love this charming townhome in Potomac Lakes. Gorgeous property features 3 finished levels with one car garage + driveway parking. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
12109 HOLLY KNOLL CIRCLE
12109 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2646 sqft
Spacious 5 BR, 3.5 BA colonial with two separate rooms perfect for teleworking or homeschooling. Sparkling renovations include fresh interior painting , all new carpeting, updated baths, & newer appliances including washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46747 ABINGTON TERRACE
46747 Abington Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
This spacious, 3 level, 4BR, 3.5BA TH offers an impressive open floor plan w/ 9ft. ceilings and many updates. Updated kitchen w/granite, SS, new wide plank flooring main lvl, formal DR, sunken LR w/ FP.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
1 Unit Available
Cascades
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1941 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
81 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
33 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,504
735 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
28 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,465
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,266
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,042
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
19 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,748
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
15 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,703
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
