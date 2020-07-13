118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Apartment List
$
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
57 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1131 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
$
50 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,650
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,495
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
28 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
$
82 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
$
87 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
11 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
$
12 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
26 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
115 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,685
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1022 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.

1 Unit Available
1716 Lake Shore Crest Dr. #26
1716 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1037 sqft
1716 Lake Shore Crest Dr.

1 Unit Available
1552 Brookshire Court
1552 Brookshire Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
Charming end unit townhouse that is nestled in the trees and backs to open common area! Hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels and a wood burning fire place in the living room! French doors lead you to the backyard from your large rec room

1 Unit Available
1613 Valencia Way
1613 Valencia Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1512 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse for rent in sought-after Villas de Espana, a tree filled neighborhood in the heart of Reston, just one mile from the Metro.

1 Unit Available
1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE
1547 Scandia Circle, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1656 sqft
Lovely 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom town home backing to open woods with private fish pond and circular brick patio. Huge rooms and closets. Top of the line triple pane thermal windows. Two unassigned parking spaces convey with the rental.

1 Unit Available
1907 RAMSTEAD LANE
1907 Ramstead Lane, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
What a great home to rent for a year...or 3! This contemporary home, located in the Sunrise Valley school cluster, has so much to offer.

1 Unit Available
2217 LOVEDALE LANE
2217 Lovedale Lane, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1401 sqft
Sought after Bristol House 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft Condominium. Wickford model with Loft. Washer and Dryer in Loft. 2 large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom, fireplace. Home has just been painted and re-carpeted.

1 Unit Available
1403 GREENMONT COURT
1403 Greenmont Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
Light-filled townhome on a cul-de-sac with a grand 2-story entry, large and bright kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, living/dining combo opens to a large upper-level deck that backs up to trees.

1 Unit Available
10902 HOWLAND DR
10902 Howland Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
TOTALLY CHIC RESTON RETREAT!! Tucked into the woods overlooking a ravine and on a cul-de-sac! A very comfortable home. Gleaming Hardwoods on Main Level. Expansive Walk-out Lower Level Gives Access to Huge Backyard & Stunning Wooded Views.

Reston rents declined significantly over the past month

Reston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,630 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,883 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Reston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen significantly in Reston, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,883 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Reston fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

