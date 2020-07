Amenities

Avalon Reston Landing offers something unexpected, something special: french doors, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, breathtaking views of a tranquil six-acre lake, an impressive variety of floor plans and unparalleled amenities, including a 3,500-square-foot fitness center. The location is equally as perfect. Just minutes to the area’s tech corridor and the great shopping and dining at Reston Town Center. Great apartments in Reston VA, great service and the amenities you deserve.