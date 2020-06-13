Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

158 Cheap Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$2,000
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1033 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11822 Great Owl Cir
11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2700 sqft
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605 The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2239 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
2239 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
Spacious ! 2 BR 2 BA condo for rent in great location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1710 ABERCROMBY COURT
1710 Abercromby Court, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright open top floor unit with a fireplace and a balcony. Spacious living room opens to dining area and kitchen. Maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11607 VANTAGE HILL ROAD
11607 Vantage Hill Road, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
839 sqft
All Utilities (Water/Gas/Electric) Included! Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, a Gas Stove and Built-in Microwave. Patio Opens to Grassy Area and Trees. Bedroom has a Sitting/Office Area. Lots of Closet Space, Assigned Parking. Laundry on Same Level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE
11703 Olde English Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
837 sqft
Available immediately! Recently painted and new kitchen flooring! Spacious 2 bedroom unit in sought after ParcReston! Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE
11760 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features an open floorplan overlooking Reston. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, GE appliances, and track lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1712 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
1712 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
801 sqft
Immediate Delivery! Great Opportunity to lease this property in Reston.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11623 STONEVIEW SQUARE
11623 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures are from prior vacancy. AVAIL APRIL 4 2020. Utilities INCLUDED!!! This 2br 2ba condo has private views of wooded parkland. Previous updates include bathrooms, flooring and kitchen cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Reston
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy.

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reston rents held steady over the past month

Reston rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,891 for a two-bedroom. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Reston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Reston, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,891 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Reston.
    • While rents in Reston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReston 3 BedroomsReston Accessible ApartmentsReston Apartments under $1,400Reston Apartments under $1,700Reston Apartments under $1500
    Reston Apartments with BalconyReston Apartments with GarageReston Apartments with GymReston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReston Apartments with ParkingReston Apartments with Pool
    Reston Apartments with Washer-DryerReston Cheap PlacesReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Furnished ApartmentsReston Luxury PlacesReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
    North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
    Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of Columbia