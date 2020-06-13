110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Reston, VA
Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.
Finding an apartment in Reston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.