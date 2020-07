Vy/Reston Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community internet access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

VY is a brand-new apartment in Reston, VA, offering one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and two-level lofts within walking distance to the future Reston Town Center Metro and a short bike ride to the W&OD Trail. With a modern industrial aesthetic, natural light and high style finishes, the property also features enviable amenities that flow into on-site cafes, restaurants, and places to meet up. The outdoor pavilion, rooftop Sky Lounge and pet-friendly vibes make VY one of the best apartments in northern Virginia. It’s everything you want in a new apartment, elevated at VY.VY means VerY — as in very accessible. Reston’s newest upscale apartments overlook the well-manicured greens of the Reston National Golf Course. In addition to having VY’s shops, restaurants, and services at your doorstep, you’re moments away from dozens of other popular places to mix and mingle, break a sweat, refresh your wardrobe, catch a flick or enjoy a great meal.