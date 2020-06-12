Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:46 PM

110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1186 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
985 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
96 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
901 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
85 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1143 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
124 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
69 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12013 TALIESIN PLACE
12013 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
925 sqft
Virtual Showing via Matterport- https://www.firetoga.com/taliesin Reston Town Center Urban living in desirable Oak Park garden style condos. New paint throughout, New washer/dryer, Renovated Master Bathroom with new toilets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12065 TRUMBULL WAY
12065 Trumbull Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1076 sqft
A sunny end unit that has been freshened (2016); with paint, main level wood laminate & carpeted upper level. New brushed nickel lights, ceiling fan, bath fixtures and door handles. New full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD
11800 Sunset Hills Road, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1047 sqft
WOW, WOW, WOW! Welcome to The Carlton House! It does not get any better than this! Imagine breathtaking views from the 11th floor! Move-In and make this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath with a sun-room your future home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1314 GARDEN WALL CIRCLE
1314 Garden Wall Circle, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1053 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LIGHT FILLED, BRIGHT AND AIRY, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORING, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH RESTON.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2239 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
2239 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
Spacious ! 2 BR 2 BA condo for rent in great location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1830 FOUNTAIN DR #403
1830 Fountain Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1557 sqft
Gorgeous Unit 2BR, 2BA with Balcony , Ganite Counter- Top, Out door- pool, Fitness room, Billiard Room, Guest room, Party Room, 2 underground Parking, Extra Storage in the parking Garage, Pets friendly, Walk to shops and Restaurants, Walk to Reston

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2102 GREEN WATCH WAY
2102 Green Watch Way, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1170 sqft
Quiet, convenient top-level living in Reston, with all it has to offer. Adjacent to trails and bus routes. Close to Wiehle Metro, Toll Road, South Lakes Shopping Center, Reston Town Center, Lake Thoreau, and Reston Golf Course.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194...........Great Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11653 GAS LIGHT COURT
11653 Gas Light Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Great two bedroom two bath unit on penthouse level has nice balcony with view. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large stainless steel sink. Refrigerator has icemaker. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11770 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE
11770 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11770 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE in Reston. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reston rents held steady over the past month

Reston rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,891 for a two-bedroom. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Reston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Reston, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,891 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Reston.
    • While rents in Reston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReston 3 BedroomsReston Accessible ApartmentsReston Apartments under $1,400Reston Apartments under $1,700Reston Apartments under $1500
    Reston Apartments with BalconyReston Apartments with GarageReston Apartments with GymReston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReston Apartments with ParkingReston Apartments with Pool
    Reston Apartments with Washer-DryerReston Cheap PlacesReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Furnished ApartmentsReston Luxury PlacesReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
    North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
    Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of Columbia