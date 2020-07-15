Apartment List
/
VA
/
reston
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM

31 Studio Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,746
579 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,574
546 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
118 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,685
670 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE
1920 Association Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
$31,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE in Reston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Reston
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Results within 5 miles of Reston
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
35 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,489
725 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,517
562 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,509
559 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.
Results within 10 miles of Reston
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
28 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,579
605 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,551
617 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,518
488 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
54 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,680
556 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

July 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Reston rents declined significantly over the past month

Reston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,630 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,883 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Reston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen significantly in Reston, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,883 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Reston fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReston 3 BedroomsReston Accessible ApartmentsReston Apartments under $1,400Reston Apartments under $1,700Reston Apartments under $1500
    Reston Apartments with BalconyReston Apartments with GarageReston Apartments with GymReston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReston Apartments with ParkingReston Apartments with PoolReston Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Reston Cheap PlacesReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Furnished ApartmentsReston Luxury PlacesReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
    North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
    Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of Columbia