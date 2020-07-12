/
384 Apartments for rent in Edgefield, Portsmouth, VA
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.
Results within 1 mile of Edgefield
4117 Tarnywood Drive
4117 Tarnywood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
4117 Tarnywood Drive Available 08/10/20 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME - 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM. PET CONSIDERED W/OWNER APPROVAL & PET DEPOSIT. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN.
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access.
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.
3715 Sugar Creek Cir
3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate.
4323 Heron Pt
4323 Heron Point, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2372 sqft
Located on large corner lot this home will not leave you disappointed. Inviting foyer has formal living and dining room on either side. Open concept kitchen and family area.
Results within 5 miles of Edgefield
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
794 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!
214 Leonard Rd
214 Leonard Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
214 Leonard Rd Available 08/15/20 214 LEONARD RD - Ranch home with a HUGE yard, 3 bedrooms, and hardwood flooring. (RLNE2773009)
1441 W 41st St Apt A
1441 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent.
4100 Parker Ave
4100 Parker Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,836
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property! Style: Duplex (left/right) #A: (left) 4 bed, 2 bath #B: (right) 4 bed, 2 bath Full Property Lease Dates: #A: 7/24/2020-7/18/2021 - LEASED! #B: 7/24/2020-7/18/2021 - AVAILABLE Features: Newly renovated units
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
3823 Caroline Avenue #A, Portsmouth - Available NOW - Cute duplex in an established neighborhood. It offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath with living room, dining room, kitchen with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
6910 Leyton Place Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT.
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.
1506 Melrose Parkway
1506 Melrose Parkway, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2276 sqft
1506 Melrose Parkway Available 08/24/20 Great 4 Bedroom Norfolk Home Located Near ODU - Location! Location! Location! 4 bedrooms and lots of square footage and ready for new tenants. Available late August. (RLNE5189617)
4209 Parker Ave
4209 Parker Avenue, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property! Style: Duplex (up/down) #A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath #B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath Rent and Lease Dates: #A: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - AVAILABLE #B: 7/6/20-7/10/21 - Leased! Features: Includes plenty of parking, large living room