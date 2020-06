Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You will enjoy this beautifully kept and spacious four bedroom house, with one downstairs bedroom and 3

upstairs bedrooms. Located in a prime location near the major universities in Norfolk and the Naval Base this

home would be idea for students and military families. This house also features an office/study area both

upstairs and downstairs. Conveniently located near transportation, restaurants and shops.