All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1420 AUDMAR DRIVE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

1420 AUDMAR DRIVE

1420 Audmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Audmar Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright & Cheerful 4 BR, 3 BA Rambler w/walkout basmnt * .5 mi to the heart of McLean! * Updates * Current tenants taking beautiful care of this house! * Hardwood floors, granite counters, maple cabs, updated appliances & light fixtures * Rec Rm built-ins & sound system * Custom upgrades! * All this plus McLean schools! * Owners just replaced & expanded Driveway * Freshly power-washed rear Patio so ready for summer * Easy commuting, great shops! * Cool McLean Eateries close-by * Good Credentials a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have any available units?
1420 AUDMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 AUDMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 AUDMAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia