1420 AUDMAR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright & Cheerful 4 BR, 3 BA Rambler w/walkout basmnt * .5 mi to the heart of McLean! * Updates * Current tenants taking beautiful care of this house! * Hardwood floors, granite counters, maple cabs, updated appliances & light fixtures * Rec Rm built-ins & sound system * Custom upgrades! * All this plus McLean schools! * Owners just replaced & expanded Driveway * Freshly power-washed rear Patio so ready for summer * Easy commuting, great shops! * Cool McLean Eateries close-by * Good Credentials a must!