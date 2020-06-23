All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE

1106 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bath Condo in Fox Chase at Exeter. Hardwood Flooring Throughout with Carpet in Bedrooms, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closet, Full Size Washer & Dryer Laundry Room with Storage Space, Walk-Out to Common area. Spacious Master Bedroom with Newly Renovated Master Luxury Bathroom and 2nd Full Luxury Bathroom. Water / Sewer / Trash including in monthly rental. Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts. Convenient to Greenway, shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have any available units?
1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have?
Some of 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE offer parking?
No, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE has a pool.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
