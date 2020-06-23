1106 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court

2 Bedroom & 2 Full Bath Condo in Fox Chase at Exeter. Hardwood Flooring Throughout with Carpet in Bedrooms, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closet, Full Size Washer & Dryer Laundry Room with Storage Space, Walk-Out to Common area. Spacious Master Bedroom with Newly Renovated Master Luxury Bathroom and 2nd Full Luxury Bathroom. Water / Sewer / Trash including in monthly rental. Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts. Convenient to Greenway, shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes.