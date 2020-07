Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Jefferson Somerset Park brings inspired living to Leesburg with a park-like setting and pond views. Our BRAND NEW spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and two-level 2 and 3 bedroom townhome-style residences include detailed finishes full of warmth and character. The variety of designer finish packages ranging from cabinetry, countertops, flooring and more - offer options to suit your style. Select from our classic residences or the BRAND NEW offerings unveiled in our two new buildings. Enjoy lifestyle amenities including a clubhouse lounge, click cafe, and fitness center. Add an abundance of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options, and you'll find an experience uniquely inspiring and entirely your own at Jefferson Somerset Park. JEFFERSON SOMERSET PARK IS AVAILABLE TO ASSIST YOU BY PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR OR BY IN PERSON TOUR (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY).