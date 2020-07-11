/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:52 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo, Cinema, LA Fitness and
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
724 LONGFELLOW DRIVE NE
724 Longfellow Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1948 sqft
Welcome to the Exeter Community. Newly renovated top to bottom - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family Detached Home. New carpets and new floors throughout. New neutral paint throughout. Fenced in yard with large deck - perfect for entertaining.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW
208 Pershing Avenue Northwest, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG, IDA LEE & MORVEN PARK! Super adorable single family home with a welcoming front porch and private driveway ideally located in a charming neighborhood and on a quiet cul-de-sac! Greet family in the front living room and
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
234 ROANOKE DRIVE SE
234 Roanoke Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS * BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES * FRESHLY PAINTED * BRAND NEW CARPET * 3 BEDROOM * 1.5 BATHS * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG. PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
875 TALL OAKS SQ SE
875 Tall Oaks Square, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END UNIT GARAGE TOWN HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
641 MCLEARY SQUARE SE
641 Mcleary Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2882 sqft
*** 4 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
534 CRESTWOOD STREET SW
534 Crestwood Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great location in town. 2 level townhouse with newly installed carpeting on the upper floor, freshly painted, and updated appliances. All the conveniences with close proximity to shopping and downtown Leesburg. Walking access to commuter bus service.
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
199 Alpine Dr SE
199 Alpine Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3073 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEESBURG 6 BEDROOM AND 3 BATHROOM HOME. WELL MAINTAINED 3,073 SF WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. LOT'S OF NATURAL LIGHT, FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH COZY FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 51
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE
17502 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
8346 sqft
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,557
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Apartments under $1,200Leesburg Apartments under $1,400Leesburg Apartments under $1,700
Leesburg Apartments under $1500Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA