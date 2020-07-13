/
apartments with pool
68 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with pool
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,623
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Great Community! Main floor living, no stairs to climb! Spacious & bright! Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen boasting new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Step out to private balcony overlooking trees.
199 Alpine Dr SE
199 Alpine Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3073 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEESBURG 6 BEDROOM AND 3 BATHROOM HOME. WELL MAINTAINED 3,073 SF WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. LOT'S OF NATURAL LIGHT, FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH COZY FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
20020 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20020 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,2.5 BA End Unit Town Home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed lighting.
43302 RailStop Terrace
43302 Railstop Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1694 sqft
Summer Move Ashburn - Ashburn Farm TH in Stonebridge HS District. Light-filled home in a private neighborhood with mature trees in the backyard, centrally located minutes from the toll road, grocery store, restaurant, tennis courts, and pool.
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3514 sqft
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl
21553 WELBY TERRACE
21553 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1862 sqft
Owner installing Brand New Stainless steel Kitchen APPLIANCES, Gas Cooking Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. New HVAC (2019) Owner to refinish/stain Deck. Well Maintained!!! Great Condition. Great Location, Beautiful 3br 2.
