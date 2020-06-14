Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leesburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ...
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Leesburg Country Club
6 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 51

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE
17502 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
8346 sqft
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ashburn Village
11 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
31 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20944 WINOLA TERRACE
20944 Winola Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3999 sqft
Beautiful water front property in Ashburn village with over 4000 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors on two levels, built in speaker system, finished basement, beautiful view from the Trex deck and stone patio. Close to walking path.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE
20965 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
737 sqft
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101
21019 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO - CHARMING, OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 2BR AND 2 BATHS, ONE LEVEL . New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar.
City Guide for Leesburg, VA

One of the top-selling books in the Image of America series is the one that focuses on the historic town of Leesburg, VA. It even mentions the extremely popular local Haunted Walking Tours. And, you know, political ghosts can be even scarier in the afterlife.

Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Leesburg, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leesburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

