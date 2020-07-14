Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Tuscarora Creek is situated in Leesburg, VA, in Loudoun County. Each apartment features a spacious kitchen, ceramic bath, and private balcony. In addition to this, residents are able to take advantage of a resort-style pool, beautifully manicured grounds, and a new bark park. Our community is just minutes from bike trails and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. In combination with shopping and great restaurants, you can easily lose yourself and take a step back in time while experiencing this 250 year-old town. Tour today and make Tuscarora Creek - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.