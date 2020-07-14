All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Tuscarora Creek

130 Clubhouse Dr SW · (703) 997-1548
Location

130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA 20175
Leesburg Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 150-204 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 144-204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,551

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134-103 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140-102 · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscarora Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Tuscarora Creek is situated in Leesburg, VA, in Loudoun County. Each apartment features a spacious kitchen, ceramic bath, and private balcony. In addition to this, residents are able to take advantage of a resort-style pool, beautifully manicured grounds, and a new bark park. Our community is just minutes from bike trails and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. In combination with shopping and great restaurants, you can easily lose yourself and take a step back in time while experiencing this 250 year-old town. Tour today and make Tuscarora Creek - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 8, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or Sure Deposit: $87.50
Additional: Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds (pit bulls and the like)
Parking Details: Open parking: included in the lease.
Storage Details: 6'x6': $20/month; 7'x7': $25/month; 8'x8': $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscarora Creek have any available units?
Tuscarora Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,501 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tuscarora Creek have?
Some of Tuscarora Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscarora Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscarora Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tuscarora Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek is pet friendly.
Does Tuscarora Creek offer parking?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek offers parking.
Does Tuscarora Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscarora Creek have a pool?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek has a pool.
Does Tuscarora Creek have accessible units?
No, Tuscarora Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscarora Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Tuscarora Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tuscarora Creek has units with air conditioning.
