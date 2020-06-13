/
purcellville
46 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA📍
204 GRASSY RIDGE TERRACE
204 Grassy Ridge Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2496 sqft
AVAIL AUG 1ST! GREAT SCHOOLS, WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS; HARDWOODS ON ENTIRE MN LVL; GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE AND UPGRADED CABINETRY; VAULTED CEILINGS IN EVERY BEDROOM; OWNER'S STE W/
206 APSLEY TERRACE
206 Apsley Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2163 sqft
Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome.
207 CENNING TERRACE
207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2201 sqft
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville.
560 E G STREET E
560 East G Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen.
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.
402 LEEDS RIDGE COURT
402 Leeds Ridge Court, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2712 sqft
Large 4 bedroom townhouse with 3 finished levels. Master bedroom has sitting room. 3 level bump outs. Finished basement, walkout rear entrance, rear fenced yard. Available May 1. Convenient location to downtown.
201 N 23RD ST #C
201 North 23rd Street, Purcellville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill.
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Purcellville
16830 MICHELSON DRIVE
16830 Michelson Drive, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4676 sqft
Beatuiful Estate home in Wright Farm. This home has so much to offer. Tall ceilings, beautifully landscaped, and large rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville
35972 Charles Town Pk
35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$1,800
10890 sqft
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night.
Hamilton Meadow
90 S Roger St
90 S Rogers St, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
90 S Roger St Available 06/15/20 Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood! - Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood. Over 1200 sq ft on main level with partially finished lower level offering more space and a walk-up to rear yard.
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
38991 COLONIAL HIGHWAY E
38991 East Colonial Highway, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Charming 2BR/1.5BA colonial on spacious lot in Hamilton. Ample parking, front and rear yards.
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2842 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
Hamilton Meadow
90 S ROGERS STREET
90 South Rogers Street, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 S ROGERS STREET in Loudoun County. View photos, descriptions and more!
39690 GABLE FARM LANE
39690 Gable Farm Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath rambler, lawn maintenance included in rent, only the house is included in this rental.The land is all a part of a working farm .Must get a P.O. Box as mail does not come to the house.
16836 HEATHER KNOLLS PLACE
16836 Heather Knolls Place, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3754 sqft
Share a Home occupy one or two bedrooms possibly both bedrooms at $1800 per month and share utilities . Owner works from home. No Pets and No smoking . Thank you!
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified
$
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Raspberry Falls
41453 Fox Creek Lane
41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
8496 sqft
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Purcellville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Purcellville area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Purcellville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, and Germantown.
