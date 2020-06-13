/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,439
1331 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leesburg Country Club
7 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1157 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
806 RUST DRIVE NE
806 Rust Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2050 sqft
Gorgeous home, updated kitchen, appliances, window treatments, railings and more. Home boasts open space, fully finished walk out basement, spacious deck backing to open space. Convenient to parks, schools, community pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
326 CALDWELL TERRACE SE
326 Caldwell Terrace SE, Leesburg, VA
Two Car Garage Townhouse in Leesburg. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Bump. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top and Stainless Steel appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
967 RHONDA PLACE SE
967 Rhonda Place Southeast, Leesburg, VA
Welcome home to this impeccably maintained spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath set in the heart of Leesburg, minutes from shopping/dining and entertainment. Featuring a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with an island.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
862 ROCKFORD SQUARE NE
862 Rockford Square Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2690 sqft
Like new! Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet on upper & lower levels. Gourmet kitchen w/ double oven, gas cook top, breakfast nook, island & tons of counter space. Three large bedrooms up top.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1005 THEMIS STREET SE
1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
307 ROANOKE DRIVE SE
307 Roanoke Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1200 sq. ft. townhouse in quiet and quaint historical Leesburg, VA. In walking distinctness to parks, shopping, restaurants and W&OD biking path. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
402 HAUPT SQ SE
402 Haupt Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.
1 of 51
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE
17502 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
40420 DIGGINS COURT
40420 Diggin Court, Loudoun County, VA
Fantastic 4 bed and 4.5 bath custom home with marble foyer, gleaming hardwood floors, and ceramic tile. Spa like master bath with a large soaking tub and steam shower with multiple shower heads.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Apartments under $1,400Leesburg Apartments under $1,700
Leesburg Apartments under $1500Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA