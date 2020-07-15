/
39 Apartments For Rent Near Montgomery College - Rockville
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,693
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Central Rockville
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1080 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,495
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,883
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Central Rockville
12 FIRE PRINCESS COURT
12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2241 sqft
A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD.Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet.
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
West Rockville
516 Nelson Street
516 Nelson Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2285 sqft
Nestled in the popular Woodley Gardens neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2 and half bath, Colonial house sits on a fenced-in corner lot with ample parking and a carport.
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
Central Rockville
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1
284 New Mark Esplanade, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2372 sqft
3 bed/1 den/3.5 bath beautifully updated with high end features in this spacious townhome located in the highly sought after New Mark Commons neighborhood.
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
West Rockville
521 JACALA TERRACE
521 Jacala Terrace, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1674 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 4-LEVELS,BRICK, END UNIT TOWNHOME, 2 CAR GARAGE, LIBRAY/DEN, FLOOR, GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN W/WOOD CABINETS, VAULTED CEILINGS, MASTER SUITE W/LUXURIOUS SPA BATH,FULLY FINISHED 4TH LEVEL W/BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND SITTING/FAMILY ROOM.
West Rockville
530 FALLSGROVE DRIVE
530 Fallsgrove Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1670 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Beautifully maintained townhouse in sought after Fallsgrove community. Fantastic location near the Shady Grove Medical corridor and steps from grocery store and restaurants. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.
Central Rockville
753 BEALL AVENUE
753 Beall Avenue, Rockville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2856 sqft
Almost brand new renovated Luxury Home in sought after West End Park in City of Rockville. House has all Samsung Stainless Steel appliances with Granite Countertops and Large kitchen Island. Ceramic tile in all Baths.
East Rockville
615 Denham Road
615 Denham Road, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1766 sqft
615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD.