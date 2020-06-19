Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court accessible parking e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal

Bellemeade Farms apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA offer newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with attached storage rooms available. Each apartment is cable ready and includes furnished washers and dryers, oversized closets, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, a spacious patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher, microwave, and ice-maker. In selected apartments wood burning fireplaces and vaulted/cathedral ceilings are available. Bellemeade Farms welcomes short term leases and is a pet friendly community, featuring 24 hour maintenance, picnic area with barbecue grills, a clubhouse with a pool and tennis court, a cyber cafe, racquetball courts, as well as a 24 hour fitness center. These Leesburg, VA apartments welcome Loudoun County school teachers and are located within 1 mile of Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Sycolin E.S., J Lupton Simpson Middle School, and Loudoun County High School.