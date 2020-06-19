Amenities
Bellemeade Farms apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA offer newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with attached storage rooms available. Each apartment is cable ready and includes furnished washers and dryers, oversized closets, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, a spacious patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher, microwave, and ice-maker. In selected apartments wood burning fireplaces and vaulted/cathedral ceilings are available. Bellemeade Farms welcomes short term leases and is a pet friendly community, featuring 24 hour maintenance, picnic area with barbecue grills, a clubhouse with a pool and tennis court, a cyber cafe, racquetball courts, as well as a 24 hour fitness center. These Leesburg, VA apartments welcome Loudoun County school teachers and are located within 1 mile of Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Sycolin E.S., J Lupton Simpson Middle School, and Loudoun County High School.