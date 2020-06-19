All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like
Bellemeade Farms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
Bellemeade Farms
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Bellemeade Farms

775 Gateway Dr SE · (703) 293-5308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0908 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 0227 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellemeade Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
accessible
parking
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
Bellemeade Farms apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA offer newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with attached storage rooms available. Each apartment is cable ready and includes furnished washers and dryers, oversized closets, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, a spacious patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher, microwave, and ice-maker. In selected apartments wood burning fireplaces and vaulted/cathedral ceilings are available. Bellemeade Farms welcomes short term leases and is a pet friendly community, featuring 24 hour maintenance, picnic area with barbecue grills, a clubhouse with a pool and tennis court, a cyber cafe, racquetball courts, as well as a 24 hour fitness center. These Leesburg, VA apartments welcome Loudoun County school teachers and are located within 1 mile of Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Sycolin E.S., J Lupton Simpson Middle School, and Loudoun County High School.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bellemeade Farms have any available units?
Bellemeade Farms has 36 units available starting at $1,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bellemeade Farms have?
Some of Bellemeade Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellemeade Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Bellemeade Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellemeade Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms is pet friendly.
Does Bellemeade Farms offer parking?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms offers parking.
Does Bellemeade Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellemeade Farms have a pool?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms has a pool.
Does Bellemeade Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms has accessible units.
Does Bellemeade Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Bellemeade Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bellemeade Farms has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America