Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
35 Apartments For Rent Near Hood
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
19 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,245
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1439 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Taskers Chance
1024 LAVENPORT WAY
1024 Lavenport Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1728 sqft
3 level GARAGE townhome home. AC unit was replaced 2013. New paint through out the whole house, New floor through out the whole house, New Bath room, New SS appliances, New counter top. New wood stairs. Lots of New recess lights.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrollton
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
Last updated April 12 at 07:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Amber Meadows
1771 Hillmeade Square
1771 Hillmeade Square, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
This home is ready to go! Fully carpeted throughout. Kitchen will accommodate a small table. Separate dining room. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and separate vanity from bathroom. Powder room on the main level.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.