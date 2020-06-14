104 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with garage
One of the top-selling books in the Image of America series is the one that focuses on the historic town of Leesburg, VA. It even mentions the extremely popular local Haunted Walking Tours. And, you know, political ghosts can be even scarier in the afterlife.
Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas. See more
Leesburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.