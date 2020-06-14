104 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with garage

Apartment List
Leesburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
326 CALDWELL TERRACE SE
326 Caldwell Terrace SE, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,549
2860 sqft
Two Car Garage Townhouse in Leesburg. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Bump. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
402 HAUPT SQ SE
402 Haupt Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
31 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3185 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19365 CYPRESS RIDGE TER #1001
19365 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Exquisite! High End Finishes set this Extraordinary 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit Apart. Secure, Convenient One Car Garage is included in the rent. Crown moldings, granite, upgraded self close cabinets in eat-in kitchen and baths.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
43942 ROCHELLE COURT
43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3572 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44269 CORNISH LANE
44269 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
END UNIT GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY * HOME IN THE PROCESS OF BEING FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED * ENJOY ALL ASHBURN VILLAGE AMENITIES * NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
20646 SIBBALD SQ
20646 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 level townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms & 2 &1/2 baths. Spacious living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets and granite counter. 1 car garage and unassigned parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and
City Guide for Leesburg, VA

One of the top-selling books in the Image of America series is the one that focuses on the historic town of Leesburg, VA. It even mentions the extremely popular local Haunted Walking Tours. And, you know, political ghosts can be even scarier in the afterlife.

Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leesburg, VA

Leesburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

