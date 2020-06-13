Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leesburg Country Club
7 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Fairview St. NW
102 Fairview Street Northwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
102 Fairview St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
106 B FORT EVANS
106 Fort Evans Rd SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Newly renovated condo, new kitchen and appliances, new master bath shower, new carpeting, draperies ITs Perfect !! vacant and ready. Ground Floor with Patio and storage Pool is 50 feet out your door !

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
806 RUST DRIVE NE
806 Rust Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2050 sqft
Gorgeous home, updated kitchen, appliances, window treatments, railings and more. Home boasts open space, fully finished walk out basement, spacious deck backing to open space. Convenient to parks, schools, community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
326 CALDWELL TERRACE SE
326 Caldwell Terrace SE, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,549
2860 sqft
Two Car Garage Townhouse in Leesburg. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Bump. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top and Stainless Steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
967 RHONDA PLACE SE
967 Rhonda Place Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2914 sqft
Welcome home to this impeccably maintained spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath set in the heart of Leesburg, minutes from shopping/dining and entertainment. Featuring a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with an island.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1129 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1129 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1003 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR & CONVENIENT FOX CHASE! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER WINDOWS, 4 CEILING FANS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1130 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1130 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
Fantastic lower level condo. There are no stairs to access this property! Bright, spacious living with a granite kitchen & granite bath with upgraded fixtures. Assigned parking right out of the front door. Pool on premises.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1005 THEMIS STREET SE
1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4296 sqft
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW
241 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1210 sqft
Walkability !!! Walk to work, restaurants, brewery, parks, courthouse, coffee shops and more. Close to WO&D trail, walk to Friday live concert on the green, or the Tally Ho, maybe stop at the wine bar or the new concina on market.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
402 HAUPT SQ SE
402 Haupt Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leesburg, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leesburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

