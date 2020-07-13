Apartment List
/
VA
/
leesburg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,623
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1802 YELLOW GARNET TER SE
1802 Yellow Garnet Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
Almost NEW 4-level townhome. Gorgeous finishings through out and great location in Village at Leesburg.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Great Community! Main floor living, no stairs to climb! Spacious & bright! Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen boasting new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Step out to private balcony overlooking trees.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
875 TALL OAKS SQ SE
875 Tall Oaks Square, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END UNIT GARAGE TOWN HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1500 BALCH DR S
1500 Balch Drive SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fabulous 2 BR APT loaded w/amenities & conveniently located in the heart of the Villages at Leesburg. Walk to shops, restaurants, Wegmans & the movies. Covered & non covered parking available. Various buildings & levels available to choose from.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
41383 SPRINGFIELD LANE
41383 Springfield Lane, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2456 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME WITH SPACE AND LAND OHHH SO CLOSE IN FOR A FRIENDLY COMMUTE! 2 MINUTES FROM THE DULLES TOLL ROAD BUT WITH AMAZING PRIVACY AND VIEWS! HOME BOASTS A LOT ON 2.5 ACRES.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18671 Woodburn Rd
18671 Woodburn Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18671A Woodburn - Property Id: 196241 New construction New appliances Hardewood floors Granite countertops Plenty of parking. Seperate entrance, Free water and trash service. Country living Close to shopping. No traffic backups to rt 7 or Greenway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Leesburg, VA

One of the top-selling books in the Image of America series is the one that focuses on the historic town of Leesburg, VA. It even mentions the extremely popular local Haunted Walking Tours. And, you know, political ghosts can be even scarier in the afterlife.

Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leesburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Apartments under $1,200Leesburg Apartments under $1,400Leesburg Apartments under $1,700
Leesburg Apartments under $1500Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Apartments with Pool
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerLeesburg Cheap PlacesLeesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeesburg Luxury PlacesLeesburg Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America