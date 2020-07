The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving accessible bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments game room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Set in the heart of the new Village of Leesburg, The Metropolitan provides all the excitement of an urban center with all the advantages of a Loudoun County address. Enjoy a vibrant yet stylish new community overflowing with amenities both inside and out. When you live here, you’ll have seventy unique floor plans from which to choose, Kettler’s renowned series of services and wide-ranging amenities including everything from an incredible clubhouse to a brand new Wegmans Food Market to an extraordinary collection of places to eat, shop and play – all right outside your door. The Metropolitan at Village of Leesburg is unlike any other apartment community in the area. Live in a home where all your needs and desires are Met.