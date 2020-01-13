All apartments in Huntington
6114 BANGOR DRIVE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

6114 BANGOR DRIVE

6114 Bangor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Bangor Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have any available units?
6114 BANGOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 6114 BANGOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6114 BANGOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 BANGOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 BANGOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 BANGOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
