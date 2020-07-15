/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM
418 Studio Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
49 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
57 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
572 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 AM
70 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
31 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
118 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
51 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Arlington Heights
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
530 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,348
543 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
57 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,799
560 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
46 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,162
683 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,786
634 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,771
630 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
19 Units Available
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,260
465 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
20 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,465
528 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Similar Pages
Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington 3 BedroomsHuntington Apartments with BalconyHuntington Apartments with Garage
Huntington Apartments with GymHuntington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Apartments with ParkingHuntington Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD