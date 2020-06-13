/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2370 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2370 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2082 sqft
LUXURY BRICK END TOWNHOME W/2CAR GARAGE JUST STEPS TO METRO. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO I495, OLD TOWN & GW PKWY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM MOLDINGS & HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6020 PARK PLACE
6020 Park Place, Huntington, VA
Great location, close to Huntington metro, beltway. 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Unfinished basement for storage only.
1 of 20
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,330
1364 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5807 Huron Pl
5807 Huron Place, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/01/20 Huron Place - Great Space Pleasant Place - Property Id: 127805 Luxury Home 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms on attractive cul-de-sac. Completely rebuilt from top to bottom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
419 S PAYNE STREET
419 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2470 sqft
Luxurious 20 ft wide new construction townhome rental in the heart of Old Town Alexandria's most desirable community, Majesty West! Perfect for entertaining, equipped with a state of the art gourmet contemporary kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
512 S. Henry St.
512 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Penrose
19 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1030 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Army Navy Country Club
50 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1276 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
