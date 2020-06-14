Apartment List
190 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with garage

Huntington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Huntington
46 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,571
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,500
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY EFFICIENCY CONDO ACROSS FROM HUNTINGTON METRO.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2370 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2370 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2082 sqft
LUXURY BRICK END TOWNHOME W/2CAR GARAGE JUST STEPS TO METRO. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO I495, OLD TOWN & GW PKWY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM MOLDINGS & HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
38 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604
2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2121 JAMIESON AVENUE
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1160 sqft
GORGEOUS 19TH FLOOR HOME IN CARLYLE- HARDWOOD FLOORS- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS- GREAT VIEWS-ENCLOSED BALCONY-1 GARAGED PARKING SPACE- STORAGE UNIT- WALK TO KING ST METRO/OLD TOWN- PLUS POOLS/EXERCISE & MORE- ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING- GOOD CREDIT

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
419 S PAYNE STREET
419 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2470 sqft
Luxurious 20 ft wide new construction townhome rental in the heart of Old Town Alexandria's most desirable community, Majesty West! Perfect for entertaining, equipped with a state of the art gourmet contemporary kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Army Navy Country Club
50 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Penrose
8 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
City Guide for Huntington, VA

For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.

Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huntington, VA

Huntington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

