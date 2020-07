Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court cc payments dog park e-payments guest suite internet access lobby online portal

Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, Huntington Gateway reflects a gracious lifestyle complimented by unique amenities and services. Within our immaculately maintained high-rise buildings, you'll find an exceptional array of apartments and town homes, sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments and two bedroom / two and a half bathroom town homes. All created with just the right style for you. Huntington Gateway is set amongst the rolling hillsides of Alexandria, Virginia, within close proximity to Washington DC. The property is just minutes from Old Town Alexandria, MGM Grand National Harbor, National Harbor, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and half mile from the Huntington Metro station and easily accessible to the interstates.