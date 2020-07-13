/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
247 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
54 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2451 Midtown Ave #1516
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Highly Sought After Midtown Luxury Condominiums with Sunset Views! - Luxury living directly across the street from the Huntington metro (yellow line) with quick access into Old Town or DC! Key fob entry with 24/7 concierge, garage parking
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE
2646 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
within 500 feet of Huntington Metro, this spacious two bedroom is also conveniently located near 495, telegraph rd, and Rt1. Shopping centers such as Target, Giant, Wal-Mart, and Hoffman Center AMC are also only minutes away.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2059 Huntington Ave
2059 Huntington Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1170 sqft
FOR RENT â 2BR and 2BA condo; close to the metro. Only 4 stops to Crystal City.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
13 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,122
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
51 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2151 JAMIESON AVENUE
2151 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
810 sqft
Rent reduced. Beautiful 1 bed,1 bath condo with washer and dryer in the unit. Unbelievable view from the 20th floor. Rent includes 1 car garage space & storage. The renter only pay Electric, Internet, phone&cable.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
801 S PITT STREET
801 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
823 sqft
Sassy and chic 1 bed in popular St Asaph Sq in the SE quad of Old Town*Walk to restaurants and shops, as well as the Potomac River.*It's a short walk to both King Street and Jones Point Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
223 Units Available
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Similar Pages
Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington 3 BedroomsHuntington Apartments with BalconyHuntington Apartments with Garage
Huntington Apartments with GymHuntington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Apartments with ParkingHuntington Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD