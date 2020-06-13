Apartment List
214 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA

Finding an apartment in Huntington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Huntington
53 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Huntington
46 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,571
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,500
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY EFFICIENCY CONDO ACROSS FROM HUNTINGTON METRO.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2453 sqft
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1001 Duke St
1001 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning new kitchen and bathroom renovations are complete! New carpets installed and fresh paint applied. Large bedroom with built-in shelving. Three Closets, Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Oven, Range, Microwave, central air and heat.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1437 DUKE STREET
1437 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
781 sqft
Charming semi-detached home in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! 2 Beds, 1 Full Bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
33 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
City Guide for Huntington, VA

For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.

Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Huntington, VA

Finding an apartment in Huntington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

