Apartment List
/
VA
/
huntington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

326 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Huntington
47 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,571
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5904 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2370 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2370 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2082 sqft
LUXURY BRICK END TOWNHOME W/2CAR GARAGE JUST STEPS TO METRO. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO I495, OLD TOWN & GW PKWY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM MOLDINGS & HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE
2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
896 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1939 sqft
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Town
25 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,283
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
47 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
520 JOHN CARLYLE ST #402
520 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ABSOLUTELY Immaculate condo with fabulous views of Olde Towne Alexandria. Hardwood floors throughout. Perfect size gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604
2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2151 JAMIESON AVENUE
2151 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
810 sqft
Delightful floor plan with galley eat-in kitchen with window. Breakfast area accommodates table or work station! Glass enclosed balcony just off the breakfast area can be used for dining or extended LR. MBR has access to the glass enclosed balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2121 JAMIESON AVENUE
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1160 sqft
GORGEOUS 19TH FLOOR HOME IN CARLYLE- HARDWOOD FLOORS- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS- GREAT VIEWS-ENCLOSED BALCONY-1 GARAGED PARKING SPACE- STORAGE UNIT- WALK TO KING ST METRO/OLD TOWN- PLUS POOLS/EXERCISE & MORE- ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING- GOOD CREDIT
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Huntington, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Huntington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington 3 BedroomsHuntington Apartments with Balcony
Huntington Apartments with GarageHuntington Apartments with GymHuntington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Apartments with Parking
Huntington Apartments with PoolHuntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University