2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
167 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Huntington
46 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5904 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro.
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2635 REDCOAT DRIVE
2635 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Two bedroom condo located just steps from Huntington Metro Station. Close to Old Town, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Meyers and Washington DC.
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE
5832 Edgehill Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
936 sqft
Available now! Three floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex in the vibrant Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with a lot of pantry space.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
9 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
33 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
46 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
48 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
29 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2121 JAMIESON AVENUE
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1160 sqft
GORGEOUS 19TH FLOOR HOME IN CARLYLE- HARDWOOD FLOORS- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS- GREAT VIEWS-ENCLOSED BALCONY-1 GARAGED PARKING SPACE- STORAGE UNIT- WALK TO KING ST METRO/OLD TOWN- PLUS POOLS/EXERCISE & MORE- ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING- GOOD CREDIT
1 Unit Available
114 ROBERTS LANE
114 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1118 sqft
Check out the new pictures!! Freshly painted two bedroom, two bath condo in a GREAT location! NEW carpet throughout! Kitchen just updated with NEW granite counters, NEW cabinets, NEW flooring. NEW vanities and flooring in both bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
19 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Del Ray
55 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
