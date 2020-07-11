/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM
329 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
51 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
55 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2451 Midtown Ave #1516
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Highly Sought After Midtown Luxury Condominiums with Sunset Views! - Luxury living directly across the street from the Huntington metro (yellow line) with quick access into Old Town or DC! Key fob entry with 24/7 concierge, garage parking
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2366 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2366 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2030 sqft
Stunning Brick front Town home ~ w/2 car garage-rear entry, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom; 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 1 family room/office/bedroom w/double door on entry-level.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
2812 FORT DRIVE
2812 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
936 sqft
Less than 3 blocks to Huntington METRO! Jefferson Manor brick duplex totally renovated with addition! 2 bed, 2 bath, solid wood cabinets, Stainless, Granite, Hardwood floors. Home has been completely renovated.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2427 FORT DRIVE
2427 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1684 sqft
Just blocks to Huntington Station Metro! Home does not show well now with tenants. After they vacate on 6/30,, home will be painted & new pics will be posted.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2370 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2370 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2082 sqft
LUXURY BRICK END TOWNHOME W/2CAR GARAGE JUST STEPS TO METRO. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO I495, OLD TOWN & GW PKWY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM MOLDINGS & HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 20
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2241 FARRINGTON AVENUE
2241 Farrington Avenue, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great top floor 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line). Available May 1. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Gas cooking. Parking pass required by residents. No pets please. Near 495 and Old Town Alexandria.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely foyer with arched doorway leads into the carpeted living room. Floor to ceiling glass enclosures make the terrace a "year round" living space with a treed view and glimpses of the river.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,803
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
15 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,122
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
67 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
46 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
51 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2121 Jamieson Ave 1208
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1070 sqft
CARLYLE TOWERS OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 310791 $2500 / 2br - 980ft2 - 2 BR Rental -Unit 1208E - Condo w/car parking included! - Carlyle Towers Condo, Alexandria (Old Town) 2 Blocks from King Street Metro! -- Large 2BR/2BA Condo
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
543 S Saint Asaph St
543 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1260 sqft
Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.
