1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:49 PM
216 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Huntington
48 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
749 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! MODERN 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH CONDO DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM HUNTINGTON METRO STATION. GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF ALEXANDRIA SKYLINE. ONE GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2241 FARRINGTON AVENUE
2241 Farrington Avenue, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Great top floor 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line). Available May 1. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Gas cooking. Parking pass required by residents. No pets please. Near 495 and Old Town Alexandria.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Last updated June 14 at 09:49pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
9 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Groveton
24 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
815 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
40 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
38 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1001 Duke St
1001 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Stunning new kitchen and bathroom renovations are complete! New carpets installed and fresh paint applied. Large bedroom with built-in shelving. Three Closets, Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Oven, Range, Microwave, central air and heat.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
914 Green St. #2
914 Green Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
458 sqft
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
520 JOHN CARLYLE ST #402
520 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
831 sqft
ABSOLUTELY Immaculate condo with fabulous views of Olde Towne Alexandria. Hardwood floors throughout. Perfect size gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island breakfast bar.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604
2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
828 sqft
Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the
