Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

221 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE
2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
896 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Braddock Road Metro
1 Unit Available
215 Buchanan St
215 Buchanan Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Wonderful single family home in Oldtown Alexandria - Property Id: 270304 Wonderful single family home with basement on a private street available now! 215 Buchanan Street Alexandria, VA Rent $2200 / MO Deposit $2200 Available 5/01/2020 Lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2104 Belle View Blvd
2104 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2453 sqft
SHARED PROPERTY Great Location w/Pool! - Property Id: 288770 Share this 2453 sq ft 4bd, 3bath home. The unfurnished bedroom for rent has a lit closet, ceiling fan, locking door, and full bathroom with skylight across the hall.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5807 Huron Pl
5807 Huron Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Huron Place - Great Space Pleasant Place - Property Id: 127805 Luxury Home 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms on attractive cul-de-sac. Completely rebuilt from top to bottom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
914 Green St. #2
914 Green Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
458 sqft
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1437 DUKE STREET
1437 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
781 sqft
Charming semi-detached home in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! 2 Beds, 1 Full Bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
520 JOHN CARLYLE ST #402
520 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ABSOLUTELY Immaculate condo with fabulous views of Olde Towne Alexandria. Hardwood floors throughout. Perfect size gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2121 JAMIESON AVENUE
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1160 sqft
GORGEOUS 19TH FLOOR HOME IN CARLYLE- HARDWOOD FLOORS- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS- GREAT VIEWS-ENCLOSED BALCONY-1 GARAGED PARKING SPACE- STORAGE UNIT- WALK TO KING ST METRO/OLD TOWN- PLUS POOLS/EXERCISE & MORE- ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING- GOOD CREDIT

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
419 S PAYNE STREET
419 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2470 sqft
Luxurious 20 ft wide new construction townhome rental in the heart of Old Town Alexandria's most desirable community, Majesty West! Perfect for entertaining, equipped with a state of the art gourmet contemporary kitchen with GE Monogram Stainless

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
512 S. Henry St.
512 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.
City Guide for Huntington, VA

For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.

Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Huntington, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Huntington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

