pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
248 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
54 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2335 Huntington Station Court
2335 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1612 sqft
2335 Huntington Station Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit 3 Level Townhome Near Huntington Station! - 2-minute walk to Huntington Metro Station! Beautiful 3-level 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
2812 FORT DRIVE
2812 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
936 sqft
Less than 3 blocks to Huntington METRO! Jefferson Manor brick duplex totally renovated with addition! 2 bed, 2 bath, solid wood cabinets, Stainless, Granite, Hardwood floors. Home has been completely renovated.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2059 Huntington Ave
2059 Huntington Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1170 sqft
FOR RENT â 2BR and 2BA condo; close to the metro. Only 4 stops to Crystal City.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
51 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Quadrant
718 FAYETTE ST #31
718 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Clean, sparkling & bright sunny top floor condo. Kitchen remodeled with granite, ceramic tile. Bath updated. Fab refinished hardwoods! Extra storage. Great location with EZ access to Old Town's King St., I495, Rt. 1! Walkable to King St.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
543 S Saint Asaph St
543 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1260 sqft
Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
413 Gibbon St
413 Gibbon Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 07/25/20 OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA-END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 2 bed1bath - Property Id: 307310 END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA. FENCED YARD, DECK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN, WASHER DRYER IN HOUSE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2181 JAMIESON AVENUE
2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely updated floor plan with crown moldings, fireplace, wood floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
801 S PITT STREET
801 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
823 sqft
Sassy and chic 1 bed in popular St Asaph Sq in the SE quad of Old Town*Walk to restaurants and shops, as well as the Potomac River.*It's a short walk to both King Street and Jones Point Park.
