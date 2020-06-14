204 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Huntington
46 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,571
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,500
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY EFFICIENCY CONDO ACROSS FROM HUNTINGTON METRO.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
38 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2121 JAMIESON AVENUE
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1160 sqft
GORGEOUS 19TH FLOOR HOME IN CARLYLE- HARDWOOD FLOORS- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS- GREAT VIEWS-ENCLOSED BALCONY-1 GARAGED PARKING SPACE- STORAGE UNIT- WALK TO KING ST METRO/OLD TOWN- PLUS POOLS/EXERCISE & MORE- ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING- GOOD CREDIT
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,665
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
72 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
30 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
City Guide for Huntington, VA

For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.

Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Huntington, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Huntington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

