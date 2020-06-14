204 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA with gym
For being just 0.8 square miles, the city of Huntington sure does offer a lot. Head to the Huntington Metro Station and witness people come and go like the wind. You'll realize that this city is at an important intersection in the Washington, D.C., area.
Huntington's close access to Interstate 95 highlights the fact that Huntington is a launching pad and turning point within range of the nation's capital. On the western side of the Potomac River, Huntington, in many ways, is a great place to call home within the reach and influence of D.C.'s long arms. Yet, it's more than that. This little town next to Alexandria has a population of 11,267 and its own distinct way of doing things. While one trip to the metro station illustrates that people are always on the go here, ready to tackle Washington, an afternoon at Huntington Park signifies that some folks are also content just lounging around. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Huntington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.