2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
254 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Groveton
22 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Huntington
47 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5904 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2635 REDCOAT DRIVE
2635 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Two bedroom condo located just steps from Huntington Metro Station. Close to Old Town, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Meyers and Washington DC.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE
5832 Edgehill Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
936 sqft
Available now! Three floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex in the vibrant Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with a lot of pantry space.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE
2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
896 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
33 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
46 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
48 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
29 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Southwest Quadrant
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Braddock Road Metro
1 Unit Available
215 Buchanan St
215 Buchanan Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Wonderful single family home in Oldtown Alexandria - Property Id: 270304 Wonderful single family home with basement on a private street available now! 215 Buchanan Street Alexandria, VA Rent $2200 / MO Deposit $2200 Available 5/01/2020 Lease
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
609 S COLUMBUS STREET
609 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1155 sqft
Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1437 DUKE STREET
1437 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
781 sqft
Charming semi-detached home in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! 2 Beds, 1 Full Bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.
