Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE

6706 Rockledge Place · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * FRESHLY PAINTED * NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL * BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES * RESERVED PARKING * UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS GREAT FOR STORAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have any available units?
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have?
Some of 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
