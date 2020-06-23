Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE
6706 Rockledge Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6706 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA 20121
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * FRESHLY PAINTED * NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL * BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES * RESERVED PARKING * UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS GREAT FOR STORAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have any available units?
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Centreville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have?
Some of 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 ROCKLEDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Similar Pages
Centreville 1 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Centreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia