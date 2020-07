Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven Property Amenities basketball court car wash area carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access tennis court valet service volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill car charging dog park

Nestled around three beautiful lakes in Centre Ridge, Lakeside Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll find every amenity, every comfort and every chance to enjoy bright airy spaces expertly designed for maximum convenience. Lakeside is built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Whether you desire to ride bikes around the lakes, work out, swim in one of the three pools, enjoy the sun on one of our decks or relax in your spacious apartment, you'll love Lakeside Apartments. We also offer a variety of time-saving services and thoughtful extras. We have a clubhouse available for private parties and meetings, a car wash, regular community events and much more.