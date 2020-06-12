Apartment List
/
VA
/
centreville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM

188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
72 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1108 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14382 GRINGSBY COURT
14382 Grngsby Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
End unit townhouse on private court and close to common grounds. Neutral carpet on stairs and upper level. Main level wood-plank laminate flooring, living/dining room combination. Community pool is just a few blocks away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14286 WOVEN WILLOW LANE
14286 Woven Willow Lane, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
14286 Woven Willow Lane Centreville VA 20120. 2BR 2.5 BA Garaged townhome in highly desired Centreville Crossing. Top features updated open concept kitchen with granite tops, SS appliances, updated master bath, high ceilings with crown molding.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6528 SKYLEMAR TRL
6528 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWNHOME FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS ON UPPER LEVEL**SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD** LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER "GREEN TRAILS" COMMUNITY**1216 SQUARE FEET OF TOTAL LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS**NEWER WOOD TILE FLOORING ON MAIN

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6005 ROSEBUD LANE
6005 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1038 sqft
Beautiful finished Second Level Condo.

1 of 1

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.

1 of 21

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
5142 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5142 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1102 sqft
Cozy/Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in gated community. This unit is gorgeous and model like in every way. Carpeting throughout and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1020 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
34 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1160 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby

June 2020 Centreville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Centreville Rent Report. Centreville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Centreville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Centreville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Centreville Rent Report. Centreville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Centreville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Centreville rents declined over the past month

Centreville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Centreville stand at $1,698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,962 for a two-bedroom. Centreville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Centreville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Centreville

    Rent growth in Centreville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Centreville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Centreville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,962 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Centreville.
    • While rents in Centreville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Centreville than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Centreville is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville 3 BedroomsCentreville Accessible ApartmentsCentreville Apartments under $1,200Centreville Apartments under $1,400
    Centreville Apartments under $1,700Centreville Apartments under $1500Centreville Apartments with BalconyCentreville Apartments with GarageCentreville Apartments with GymCentreville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentreville Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Centreville Apartments with ParkingCentreville Apartments with PoolCentreville Apartments with Washer-DryerCentreville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentreville Furnished ApartmentsCentreville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
    Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
    Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of Columbia