Apartment List
/
VA
/
centreville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14583 CREEK BRANCH COURT
14583 Creek Branch Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2340 sqft
First Time Rental - Owners relocating out of state and offering home for rent - Longer term is acceptable. Fabulous location with back deck and patio area backing to acres of parkland.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14181 ASHER VIEW
14181 Asher View, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1534 sqft
Beautiful end unit, 3 level brick town house in Centreville! Private back view towards to common area & mature tree. All hardwood floors throughout the entire house.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE
6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13657 LELAND ROAD
13657 Leland Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5141 sqft
A RARE FIND * SPACIOUS * 3 SEASON ROOM TO ENJOY * DECK * PATIO * NICE FENCED YARD * GREAT LOCATION--NEAR THE MAJOR ROADS AND LOTS OF SHOPS * HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL * LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE * LOWER LEVEL--REC ROOM WITH

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6100 GROGANS COURT
6100 Grogan's Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1332 sqft
Large Spacious Townhome! Four Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout! Eat in Kitchen, Large Deck, Fenced Walk out Yard. Great Location and Great Schools (I-66, Route 28, Route 29, Braddock Road). Good Credit Required.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6517 INSIGNIA CT
6517 Insignia Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated townhome in Centreville community of Centre Ridge. 3/2.5/1 car garage. Fresh paint, remodeled deck, fence, newer washer/dryer, new basement floors. End unit. Backs to trees. Close to shopping. Near 28/29 intersection.
City Guide for Centreville, VA

What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centreville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Centreville, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centreville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville 3 BedroomsCentreville Accessible ApartmentsCentreville Apartments under $1,200Centreville Apartments under $1,400
Centreville Apartments under $1,700Centreville Apartments under $1500Centreville Apartments with BalconyCentreville Apartments with GarageCentreville Apartments with GymCentreville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentreville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Centreville Apartments with ParkingCentreville Apartments with PoolCentreville Apartments with Washer-DryerCentreville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentreville Furnished ApartmentsCentreville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia