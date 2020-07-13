Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Centreville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
74 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13506 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE
13506 Little Brook Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1928 sqft
STOP your search now and come check out this GORGEOUS home today! Available immediately! 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14797 BASINGSTOKE LOOP
14797 Basingstoke Loop, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 level townhome, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 assigned parking spaces. Updated Kitchen w/granite counters and SS Appliances. Fenced rear yard. Minutes to 66, 29, 28, and Dulles airport. Nearby shopping, dining, parks and commuting options.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6300 BETSY ROSS COURT
6300 Betsy Ross Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
Clean two level end unit with hardwood floors, newer A/C, fenced backyard and two assigned parking spaces and three bedrooms/two baths upstairs offered for rent in nice convenient Centreville community. One small pet fine.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5208 RUSHBROOK DRIVE
5208 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1664 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6006 RABBIT HILL COURT
6006 Rabbit Hill Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1530 sqft
Three level charming town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious Master bedroom Suite includes sitting area & doors to Balcony! Newer HVAC, newer carpet. 2 assigned parking lots in front of the house, fenced front yard.~

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6528 SKYLEMAR TRL
6528 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWNHOME FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS ON UPPER LEVEL**SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD** LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER "GREEN TRAILS" COMMUNITY**1216 SQUARE FEET OF TOTAL LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS**NEWER WOOD TILE FLOORING ON MAIN

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD
14494 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
TOTALLY UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 2 LVL TOWNHOUSE/CONDO w/3BR, 2.5BAs FOR RENT** NEW FLOOR IS INSTALLED and FRESHLY PAINTED.**. Conveniently Located Adjacent to Shopping Centers, Quick Access to Rte 29, 28, and 66. Great Community Amenities w/Outdoor Pool.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6010 MACHEN ROAD
6010 Machen Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2328 sqft
End unit townhome in fabulous Centreville--near shops, restaurant, public transportation. Shining hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, private balcony, Master bedroom has double walk-in closets.
City Guide for Centreville, VA

What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centreville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Centreville, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Centreville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

