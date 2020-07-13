Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Bent Tree located in Centreville, Virginia offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle, close to Route 66, 28, and 29 all connecting you to the nation s capital. Our community features floor plans that include wood flooring and upgraded kitchens and baths in select apartments. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, a private balcony/patio, wood burning fireplaces and cathedral ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! The pet friendly community features a pet park, children s playground, detached garages, racquetball and volleyball courts, tennis court, a 24 hour fitness center and a swimming pool with barbecue grilling areas. Only minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Jiffy Lube Live, and Dulles International Airport. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.