Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Bent Tree

13630 Bent Tree Cir · (703) 226-2575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27C303 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 80B204 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 12H204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15L203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 01C101 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 03C203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

See 32+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68B103 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 15C103 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 13C101 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bent Tree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
car wash area
internet cafe
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Bent Tree located in Centreville, Virginia offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle, close to Route 66, 28, and 29 all connecting you to the nation s capital. Our community features floor plans that include wood flooring and upgraded kitchens and baths in select apartments. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, a private balcony/patio, wood burning fireplaces and cathedral ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! The pet friendly community features a pet park, children s playground, detached garages, racquetball and volleyball courts, tennis court, a 24 hour fitness center and a swimming pool with barbecue grilling areas. Only minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Jiffy Lube Live, and Dulles International Airport. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $45/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Commercial parking is available for $50/month. Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $85/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Prices is $85. A valid hang tag must be displayed and a carport addendum must be signed. Garage lot, assigned: $185/month. Garage parking options are available for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bent Tree have any available units?
Bent Tree has 63 units available starting at $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bent Tree have?
Some of Bent Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bent Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Bent Tree is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Bent Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Bent Tree is pet friendly.
Does Bent Tree offer parking?
Yes, Bent Tree offers parking.
Does Bent Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bent Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bent Tree have a pool?
Yes, Bent Tree has a pool.
Does Bent Tree have accessible units?
Yes, Bent Tree has accessible units.
Does Bent Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bent Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does Bent Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bent Tree has units with air conditioning.
