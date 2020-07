Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving clubhouse

Nestled between two parks, Westfield Village Apartments is perfectly located to create a serene atmosphere with countless opportunities for fun and relaxation. Our luxury apartments offer a variety of floor plans to choose from: one, two, and three bedroom options, each providing a new level of luxury. Each of our Centreville, VA apartment homes comes with a well-equipped kitchen complete with a frost-free refrigerator and dishwasher, an in-home washer & dryer, and a cozy built-in fireplace. Residents of our Northern Virginia apartments appreciate the large walk-in closets with built-in shelving and other additional storage spaces.Our luxury Centreville apartment community also offers many luxurious features to make life fun and easy. There is a car wash center for your convenience, an outdoor barbeque area with grill and picnic tables, and a playground for the children to enjoy. If you're looking for Centreville apartments, you will love life at Westfield Village.