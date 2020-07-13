/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
229 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6300 BETSY ROSS COURT
6300 Betsy Ross Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
Clean two level end unit with hardwood floors, newer A/C, fenced backyard and two assigned parking spaces and three bedrooms/two baths upstairs offered for rent in nice convenient Centreville community. One small pet fine.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6402 BRASS BUTTON CT
6402 Brass Button Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Stunning Home! Over 2,600 Finished sq. ft! Amazing condition with all fresh paint,gorgeous hardwood floors,separate living, dining and family rooms, plus huge rec room with a walkout basement, wet bar, and full bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6528 SKYLEMAR TRL
6528 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCTION!! Light & Bright townhome featuring vaulted ceilings on upper level**Spacious deck overlooking fenced back yard**Located in sought after "GREEN TRAILS" community**1216 SQUARE FEET of total living space on 3 levels**NEWER wood tile
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6005 ROSEBUD LANE
6005 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom South west facing filled with natural light, 1st floor, balcony with storage, recently fully upgraded bathroom, top notch quartz countertops in kitchen. Wooden Floors throughout, Washer-Dryer in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14613 BELCHER FARM COURT
14613 Belcher Farm Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
Large End Unit, features 3 bedrooms upper level with ceiling fans. Master has large bath and walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Additional hall bath on upper level. Lower level as a bedroom/ full bath.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD
14494 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
TOTALLY UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 2 LVL TOWNHOUSE/CONDO w/3BR, 2.5BAs FOR RENT** NEW FLOOR IS INSTALLED and FRESHLY PAINTED.**. Conveniently Located Adjacent to Shopping Centers, Quick Access to Rte 29, 28, and 66. Great Community Amenities w/Outdoor Pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.
1 of 1
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6451 SPRINGHOUSE CIRCLE
6451 Springhouse Circle, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2884 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious! Detached 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Main Floor Study, Gourmet Kitchen with brand New never used Appliances, sunny Breakfast area Overlooking lovely Double Decker Deck, Treed Back Yard & Family Room
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14748 TRUITT FARM DRIVE
14748 Truitt Farm Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the highly desire Sully Station subdivision. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room or dining room with gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Similar Pages
Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville 3 BedroomsCentreville Accessible ApartmentsCentreville Apartments under $1,200Centreville Apartments under $1,400
Centreville Apartments under $1,700Centreville Apartments under $1500Centreville Apartments with BalconyCentreville Apartments with GarageCentreville Apartments with GymCentreville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentreville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD