162 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Centreville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
27 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
51 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
14 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.

1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.

1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville
$
38 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.

1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
57 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
$
43 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
City Guide for Centreville, VA

What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centreville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Centreville, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Centreville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

