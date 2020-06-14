162 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with gym

What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

