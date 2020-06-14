162 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with gym
What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.
Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Centreville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.